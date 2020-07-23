Beloved Sarasota teacher dies of coronavirus, principal says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota high school staff is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who died of coronavirus.

Robert Shackelford, a social studies teacher at Sarasota High School died Wednesday from complications of COVID-19, the school’s principal, David Jones, said in a letter to staff.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I write you. Our beloved teacher, Robert Shackleford, lost his life today to COVID-19,” Jones wrote. “Our sorrow is abiding, and perhaps one of the few consolations we have is the knowledge that we were privileged to know and work with Robert over the years. During that time, we came to know him as a person of intelligence, integrity, and incredible conscientiousness, whose life and career were indeed an inspiration to us all.”

“Our hearts and our prayers are with his family and with our SHS family at this most difficult of times,” Jones continued.

It’s unclear if Shackelford had any severe underlying health conditions.

News of his death comes after Sarasota reported 135 new cases Wednesday and one new death. The county has tallied a total of 4,567 cases and 109 deaths.

Statewide, 379,619 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,345 people have died, according to Wednesday’s report.

