SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is kicking off its second theatrical tour this fall, and you could be a contestant!

The upcoming tour is putting a new “spin” on one of the greatest game shows of all time by turning the classic contest into a stage show, giving more fans access and more chances to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!”

Game show fans will test their luck on Dec. 17, as the tour stops at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota. On Tuesday, it was announced that Mark L. Walberg will host the Sarasota contest.

Think you have what it takes to win? Contestants will be randomly selected from the audience to go on stage for a chance to call consonants, buy vowels and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes.

Prizes include trips to destinations like Paris or Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash! Even if you aren’t chosen as a contestant, you can still will big, as there are also audience games.

Tickets for “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” are on sale now and start at $37. Tickets can be purchased by following this link, calling the box office at 941-263-6799, or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VIP Packages are available for fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison’s at the Van Wezel, which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made online or through the box office.

For the full route, host information for each city, and more information about the touring production, visit the “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” website.