Tampa Bay area teacher leaves day job, transforms bus into mobile classroom for families in need

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Ida Shuler has been an elementary school teacher for the last eight years. She’s taking her talents to the road with a new teaching venture.

Shuler used her personal savings to purchase a bus and transform it into a classroom on wheels. Her hope is to serve families who need a little extra support with remote learning during the pandemic and close any learning or connectivity gaps family might be dealing with.

The Tampa Bay area elementary school teacher saw firsthand how tough e-learning was for both students and parents this spring, so she decided to take a leap of faith, leave her day job as a teacher, and hit the road as a personal tutor in her newly transformed mobile classroom.

She is looking to help local families however she can. Right now, she is focusing on the Riverview area in Hillsborough County and the Newtown community in Sarasota where she was born and raised.

“It is 100% free for all families,” said Shuler. “I don’t want this to be another burden. We have a lot going on, pockets are getting a little tighter, so I just don’t want parents to have to think about ‘hey, my child really needs this’ or feel forced to send their child back to school because there was no other means,” she continued.

So far, Shuler has helped ten families across the Tampa Bay area, lifting a weight on working parents’ shoulders. Jordan C. has a six-year-old son who is doing e-learning this school year. As a working mom, she explains it was tough being two places at once.

“I am constantly talking on the phone or having to do emails and then having to run back and check on him to make sure he is doing everything and making sure he is turning in assignments. I just feel comfortable letting my kids go on the bus, learn, while I am inside working, but I feel secure and safe that my kid is still learning and getting their education. Education is key. I am so happy that I am able to get both done all at once,” said the mother.

Shuler’s efforts are made possible by help from the community. For those interested in helping, you can access her GoFundMe page here.