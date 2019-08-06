Bay area congressman wants August recess cut short

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bay area congressman thinks Washington needs to get back to work. He’s pushing for an early end to the august recess, so lawmakers can return to Capitol Hill and address this weekend’s mass shooting tragedies.

US Representative Vern Buchanan has family in El Paso. As this country suffers from the shock of multiple mass shootings, he hopes some real change can be made, and he wants congress to return from vacation.

“We need to get through this process and I’d say maybe Congress needs to get back in session and maybe even state legislature and start dealing with this because it’s a serious issue, its just way too much,” said Buchanan.

The Republican congressman has been endorsed by the NRA.

But earlier this year, he supported a bill to enhance background checks.

That effort has stalled in the Senate, he thinks it should be revisited.

“I think it’s a new day, we need to come together and figure out what more we can be doing, that’s my mindset, but I think first we need to go through this grieving process with the community, not finger point, but let’s get quickly to a point where we’re dealing with some of these issues,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan would not give any specific ideas and when asked about stricter gun control measures, he felt those conversations need to wait, for now.

“We need to be figuring out whats causing that and what more can be done about it because these are people that are mentally deranged frankly, to be able to do what they’re doing,” said Buchanan.