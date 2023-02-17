SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Avelo Airlines announced it is now taking off with another new nonstop route from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Avelo is offering flights from Sarasota to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

One-way fares start at $49.

“Sarasota-Bradenton, say hello to another new Avelo route! We’re excited to grow at SRQ with a new route to the Research Triangle Region: Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “We appreciate the reception Avelo has received from Florida’s Gulf Coast and look forward to continuing to bolster our presence with Avelo’s convenient and reliable air service.”

The new route will be Avelo’s second nonstop flight from SRQ. Travelers can also use Avelo for a nonstop flight to Tweed-New Haven Airport.

“We are excited that Avelo Airlines has added a second nonstop destination to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Raleigh-Durham, NC is a great addition to our 50+ nonstop destinations served at SRQ,” Sarasota Bradenton International Airport President, CEO Rick Piccolo said.

The flight to Raleigh-Durham will operate three days per week on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.