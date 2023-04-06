VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Venice Police will are expected to brief the public Thursday less than 24 hours after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, killing two men onboard.

Authorities said the plane crashed about a half-mile off the Venice Fishing Pier after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m.

The bodies of two men, in their 50s or 60s, were recovered Wednesday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the men were the only two people aboard the plane when it went down.

(Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff’s Office)

Search and rescue crews from several different agencies have been scouring the waters in search of the wreckage.

“Many agencies are working together at the scene including the U.S. Coast Guard, North Port Police Department, Sarasota Police Department, West Coast Inland Navigation District (WCIND), and MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are expected to discuss the latest Thursday from the Venice Police Department. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.