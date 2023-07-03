SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians have three days each year where state law allows them to set off fireworks, the Fourth of July is one of them. Each year, however, there are warnings surrounding fireworks and the impact they have on pets as well as wildlife.

Loud noises can spook animals easily. In fact, many say more pets go missing on Independence Day than any other day of the year. As for wildlife, the loud noises can disturb nesting grounds critical to some species’ survival.

Audubon Florida representatives in Sarasota County have signs and barriers posted along South Lido Beach ahead of the holiday. They’re reminding people how vulnerable birds and their chicks can be to the sound of fireworks.

“We really want to do everything we can not to disturb them and that means leaving fireworks behind. Don’t bring fireworks out to the beaches, they are not allowed, and they could be a major disturbance for the birds,” said shorebird coordinator Kylie Wilson.

Lido Key is home to one of the largest nesting colonies of black skimmers in the state. Least terns also call the barrier island home during nesting season. Both species are state-protected, according to Wilson.

“With the amount of beach development and beach erosion, they are really struggling to be able to find the amount of habitat that they need to nest successfully. That is why their populations are in decline and why we have all of these protections for them,” explained Wilson.

She is urging the public to keep nesting birds in mind this holiday and recommends sticking to official fireworks displays. There is one planned for Tuesday night in the City of Sarasota. The show is slated to begin at Bayfront Park at 9 p.m.