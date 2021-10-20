Attorney says Chris Laundrie found bag with Brian’s items, officers found backpack near remains

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — After searching for Brian Laundrie for more than a month, FBI Tampa says investigators found human remains at the Carlton Reserve Wednesday. The remains have not been identified.

They also found Laundrie’s backpack and notebook. They found these items in an area that was underwater until recently.

The attorney for the Laundrie family Steven Bertolino confirmed with 8 On Your Side that Chris and Roberta Laundrie and two officers were spread out on either side of the trail.

He says Chris found a bag containing some of Brian’s items, and officers found the backpack on the other side of trail which was near the remains.

Eagle 8 HD flew over the reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday. North Port police called the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office to the park. Also at the park was a human remains detection K9 from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

“We continue to ask in your assistance to bring this investigation to a close,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said. “I know you have a lot of questions but we don’t have all the answers yet. We’re working diligently to get those answers for you.”

The FBI’s evidence response team will likely stay on the scene for several days. After the FBI called Brian Laundrie a person of interest in Gabby Petitio’s death, the Laundrie’s family attorney said he would not comment.