SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — For many who suffered damage to their homes during Hurricane Ian, it’s hard to believe the official start of hurricane season is less than a month away.

Many residents in hard-hit areas say securing their homes and getting storm-ready hasn’t been an easy process as their communities continue to recover and rebuild after Ian.

Residents living in mobile home communities along the Myakka River have come a long way in the last seven months, but for many, there’s still a long way to go.

“It is just a matter of hurry up and wait,” said Pat Huffman. “I’ve got estimates and everybody is so busy and it is just, it is devastating,” she continued.

Huffman who lives in the Lazy River Village says work that was supposed to begin to repair her home in July has recently been pushed back to November. With that June 1 date looming, she’s getting anxious, not knowing what to expect.

“I don’t know what is going to happen when hurricane season is here again, it is just scary,” said the Venice resident.

A big concern for many residents along the river is the number of homes that are condemned that still have to be demolished. We’ve heard the same concerns from residents in neighboring mobile home communities. If another storm takes aim at this area, they wonder what that means for the homes that are not yet secure.

“When the wind is really bad, where is it going to go? It is going to land on somebody else’s property or somebody else. It is scary,” said the Lazy River Village resident.

As recovery efforts continue, the community is hoping for a slow hurricane season ahead.