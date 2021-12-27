Arrest made after Sarasota hit-and-run involving 8-year-old girl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 64-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve for his alleged connection to a hit and run involving an 8-year-old girl in September, according to the Venice Police Department.

Gregory J. Valentine was arrested after police said they found the 8-year-old victim’s DNA on the bumper of his vehicle.

Police said the crash happened on Sep. 23 near Granada Avenue and Park Boulevard South in Venice, Florida.

Valentine and his vehicle were identified a day after the crash but authorities said they were waiting on the analysis of forensic evidence before their investigation could be completed.

Valentine was charged with reckless driving and failure to stop or remain at a crash involving injuries.

Police said the 8-year-old girl was able to fully recover without any major injuries.