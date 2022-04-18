TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is behind bars after a shooting that wounded two people in Sarasota over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 23rd Street and Dixie Avenue.

Police said the shooter, identified as Yalik Miller, 24, was detained and taken to the police station. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller was later charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill, according to a news release.

He is being held at the Sarasota County jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Dominic Harris at 941-263-6825 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website (www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com) or by calling 941-366-TIPS.