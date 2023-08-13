SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the North Port Police Department, an unknown black man wearing a mask approached the clerk and demanded cash from the register of the store located at 3085 West Price Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly waved a firearm at the clerk.

Officers said he fled on foot, presumably northbound on Cranberry Boulevard, with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6-foot-2, wearing a black shirt, black Nike shorts, a yellow jacket, and orange slide shoes. Police said it’s possible he is not from the North Port area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.