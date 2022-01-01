Argument leads to stabbing in North Port, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police responded to a stabbing Saturday morning after an argument turned violent, according to a department spokesperson.

Police said officers responded to the stabbing on Trott Circle shortly after midnight.

Investigators learned that a man went to Trott Circle Warehouses to meet another man when the two got into an argument. Eventually, the argument escalated to a fight with one of the men pulling a knife on the other, according to police.

North Port police said the man who was stabbed was taken transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized.

According to the spokesperson, the stabbing was an isolated incident, and no charges were filed in the attack as of this report.