SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting in Sarasota Thursday night, police said.

Witness told police an 18-year-old got into an argument with two people in a car in the area of 23rd Street around 5 p.m.

One of them, Ladelvin Grimsley, 24, eventually shot the teen. The other person got out of the car and began shooting.

Grimsley was shot as well, police said, but it’s unclear who shot him.

Grimsley and the victim were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grimsley was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they are investigating another shooting that happened Thursday night. They said multiple people were shooting at each other from two vehicles. A bystander’s vehicle was hit during the incident, according to police.