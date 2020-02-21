Are Sarasota Co. residents willing to pay higher taxes for mental health services?

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The numbers are bleak.

Florida ranks 49th out of 50 states in the funding of mental health services, according to the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors Research Institute.

Health officials in Sarasota County are asking residents to fill out a survey to gauge if they would support paying more in taxes, to better fund mental health programs and help people who are struggling.

The seven-question survey includes how much a resident would be willing to pay a year, and what services they support.

“There aren’t enough services for all of the need, which I think is what brought the commission to this discussion, should we have a dedicated reoccurring funding stream,” Senior Manager of Human Services, Wayne Applebee said.

Applebee said commissioners are looking into whether there is enough support to put the issue on the November 2020 ballot as a referendum.

Chris Johnson, CEO of the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness said a significant number of the homeless population suffer from some sort of mental health issues, and would greatly benefit from increased funding.

“It makes it difficult because there are interventions out there and organizations that do this work, but their funding is limited, their staff is limited. If we had that funding, and we had that staffing that was available to actually go out and do the outreach, to connect consistently, we would find a lot of those individuals would move into services and move out of homelessness,” Johnson said.

Instead, Johnson said the homeless population ends up in a bad cycle.

“If you look at the number of EMS calls for individuals who have mental health illnesses on the street, if you look at the emergency services, the hospital usage, those dollars are being spent already, they’re just being spent repetitively. Without moving somebody from where they are they end up back in crisis,” Johnson said.

The deadline to fill out the survey is the end of the month, to do so you can click here.

Once the results are analyzed, a report will be compiled and given to county commissioners, as well as posted online.

If they see support, commissioners would need to hold a public meeting sometime in April in order for the issue to be added to the November ballot, according to Applebee.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota County residents asked if they would pay more in taxes to fund mental health services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County residents asked if they would pay more in taxes to fund mental health services"

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater"

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services"

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review"

Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park"

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss