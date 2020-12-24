‘An excellent Christmas gift’: Healthcare workers at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota roll up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Back in late February, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota was the first in the state to treat a positive COVID-19 patient. Ten months later, the hospital has received its first round of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have waited for a long time. We didn’t think we would get it until after the first of the year and the fact that we are getting it at the end of December on Christmas Eve, it is very exciting for everybody,” said Chief Nursing Officer Todd Haner.

Respiratory therapist Allison Mills described this year as a rollercoaster.

“It is over the top stress from day to day dealing with the COVID, seeing people get the COVID, treating people with the COVID, it has been terrible,” Mills said.

On this Christmas Eve, the vials of COVID-19 vaccines brought a glimmer of hope to the hospital for the first time in a long time.

“It is kind of surreal that we are getting the vaccine and it is Christmas Eve so there’s a lot of emotions to it,” said Haner.

“It is an excellent Christmas gift,” said Mills.

“I have been looking forward to this day. I’ve been looking forward to receiving the vaccine and hopefully this becoming the first step to normalcy,” said respiratory therapist Elaine Myrtle.

Joann Inners was one of the first in the hospital to receive the vaccine. It was a full-circle sort of moment for the respiratory therapist who treated the state’s first positive COVID-19 patient back in late February.

“I am seriously hopeful that this will change everything pretty quickly I hope. You hear about the vaccine not being widespread until the middle of the year next year or the end of the year, but hopefully, we can get this going and make a difference,” said Inners.

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has more than 700 employees. Hospital officials tell 8 On Your Side they’ve received enough doses of the Moderna vaccine for everyone who wants one at this time.

“We won’t achieve that herd immunity if we don’t all get it and if we have got the people who are holding out not getting it, it is just going to slow the process,” said Haner.