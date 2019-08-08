‘America’s Got Talent’ star from North Port reveals her favorite AGT judge and good luck charm

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – She’s making headlines all over the world. A ten-year-old singing sensation from North Port is quickly becoming a global household name after wowing the judges on the NBC hit show, “America’s Got Talent,” seen on News Channel 8.

On Tuesday night, Emanne Beasha got the thrill of a lifetime when guest judge Jay Leno awarded her with the golden buzzer, ensuring her advancement through the competition.

She describes the moment as, “unforgettable.”

“I was like, I didn’t mess up! I was like, boogie,” she explained while smiling and doing a little dance. “But, since I’m on stage, I can’t really do that.”

For the sixth-grader, it was certainly a moment she will never, ever forget – singing opera for millions of people on America’s Got Talent.

When the performance was over, the one thing she remembers most?

She couldn’t stop smiling. She could actually feel the grin on her face.

“After getting off stage, my cheeks are hurting from smiling so much. I thought, just go down! And, they just stay up there,” she said, laughing.

This talented young lady from North Port began singing when she just two-years-old and hasn’t stopped since.

Oh, did we mention, she also plays guitar. A well-known riff from Metallica is her current favorite. And, she plays the piano.

So, where does opera fit into the mix?

Her passion for the music genre comes from her mother, playing each night before Emanne’s bedtime. And, being so young, how does this tiny, but mighty singing sensation sing opera so well?

Emanne says it’s because opera is a story.

“Cause some of them are happy, but a lot are tragic or about love, stuff like that and you can feel like you’re the person in the song,” she told 8 On Your Side.

So, the biggest question of all?

Was she nervous about her now-famous performance that earned the golden buzzer? She told us, not really, and here’s why.

There’s a secret to her success, a secret weapon of sorts. A good luck charm named “Uni,” the unicorn who travels everywhere she does.

“Maybe like three seconds before I go on, I give Uni a hug, and then give my mom a hug and then go on,” she told us. “And, Simon is my favorite. He just says what he thinks. I like that.”