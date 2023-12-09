SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – From car shopping to fine dining, it is an experience you will not find anywhere else.

“It was almost like stepping into another world,” Chief Experience Officer Mirza Velic said.

But, it is all in the same place.

On Monday, Sarasota Ford is holding their official opening for Le Mans Kitchen, a restaurant nestled right inside the dealership that replaces their former cafe.

“We really wanted to create an environment or encompass the Le Men’s history where Ford beat Ferrari in 1966,” Velic said. “And we wanted to incorporate that into the food and beverage industry.”’

There is a catch.

If you want to dine, you are going to have to drive off in a new Ford car, or at the very least get your car serviced, and that can be any type of car.

“Once a customer comes in for a sale or service, we provide them with a complimentary voucher,” Velic said.

So you could grab a bite for free, and they have some recommendations.

“I love the cheeseburger,” Velic said. “And we also have a really, really good chicken sandwich.”

“Pillow pancakes is just out of this world,” Restaurant Manager Blake Campbell said. “It is truly one of a kind.”

One of a kind, just like the experience itself.

“It’s something completely new,” Campbell said. “Something they have never experienced.”

The menu was inspired by Michelin Chef Jose Martinez, owner of Maison Blanche on Longboat Key. Both Velic and Campbell said everything on the menu is made from freshly in-house from scratch.

But, why all this in a dealership? It is all about customer loyalty.

“We kind of butted our heads and tried to figure out, what are we going to do to give that loyalty back to them?” Campbell said.

With that, Le Mans Kitchen was born.

The official opening is on Monday, Dec. 11. The hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours to follow in 2024.