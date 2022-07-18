ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A medical examiner has confirmed that the Englewood woman who was found dead in a country club pond was killed by alligators.

Friday night, deputies said Rose Marie Wiegand, 80, was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. As she struggled to stay afloat, two alligators were seen grabbing her.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two alligators were seen near her body, but at the time, it was not yet known if the alligators they found were involved in her death.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told 8 On Your Side Monday that the medical examiner officially ruled the alligator attack as her cause of death. The sheriff’s office said this means the FWC would now take charge of the investigation.

Neighbors described Wiegand as a kind woman and were shocked by her death. According to them, the country club has numerous alligators in the area.

“In our community, there are a lot of alligators,” resident Kurt Kauffman told NBC affiliate WBBH. “We see them on the golfing greens. We see them in the ponds.”

According to the FWC, the two alligators they found in this case were 8 feet 10 inches and 7 feet 7 inches in length.