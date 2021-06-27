Alligator bites man swimming in Venice pond

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after was bit by an alligator.

According to a city spokesperson and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 39-year-old was swimming in a large pond in Nokomis when he was attacked.

Sarasota County Emergency Medical Services and the Venice Police Department responded to the scene and say the man is being treated for injuries to his left leg.

FWC officers, as well as an FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper, have been dispatched to the scene while FWC crews investigate the incident.

FWC says serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.