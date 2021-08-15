Allegiant to provide nonstop service to 2 new cities from Sarasota

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to getaway? Allegiant announced this week it will begin nonstop service to two new cities from Sarasota.

Service to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will begin later this year.

To celebrate the new routes, which are part of a 22-route expansion across Allegiant’s network, the airline said it is offering one-way fares as low as $49.

Below is more information on the new service:

  • Cedar Rapids, Iowa via The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found online at Allegiant.com.

