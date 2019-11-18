Breaking News
REPORT: Flights stopped at Venice Airport for fully engulfed airplane
Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Allegiant, Frontier Airlines extend service from Sarasota-Bradenton Intl Airport

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two airlines will be extending their service out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in November.

The first being Allegiant Airlines. Allegiant will begin service to eight new destinations, of which will include: Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Rockford, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and South Bend, Indiana.

Below are the dates in which the new routes will begin:

  • St. Louis, Missouri – Nov. 15
  • Des Moines, Iowa – Nov. 23
  • Rockford, Illinois – Nov. 23
  • Flint, Michigan – Nov. 24
  • Fort Wayne, Indiana – Nov. 24
  • Louisville, Kentucky – Nov. 25
  • South Bend, Indiana – Nov. 25

Frontier Airlines will also begin a new service route out of SRQ to Trenton, New Jersey.

The new route began Nov. 15.

For more information on the new Allegiant Airlines routes, click here.

For more information on the new Frontier Airlines route, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss