Allegiant, Frontier Airlines extend service from Sarasota-Bradenton Intl Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two airlines will be extending their service out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in November.

The first being Allegiant Airlines. Allegiant will begin service to eight new destinations, of which will include: Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Rockford, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and South Bend, Indiana.

Below are the dates in which the new routes will begin:

St. Louis, Missouri – Nov. 15

Des Moines, Iowa – Nov. 23

Rockford, Illinois – Nov. 23

Flint, Michigan – Nov. 24

Fort Wayne, Indiana – Nov. 24

Louisville, Kentucky – Nov. 25

South Bend, Indiana – Nov. 25

Frontier Airlines will also begin a new service route out of SRQ to Trenton, New Jersey.

The new route began Nov. 15.

For more information on the new Allegiant Airlines routes, click here.

For more information on the new Frontier Airlines route, click here.

