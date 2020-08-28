Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Boston from SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Allegiant announced Thursday a new nonstop route to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).

The new service will begin Nov. 19 and will operate twice a week.

“We are excited to see that Allegiant is adding nonstop service between Boston and the Sarasota-Bradenton area. With Allegiant’s ultra-low-cost fares and nonstop flights, travelers will now have a quick, convenient, and inexpensive way to travel between these high-demand destinations. We look forward to welcoming this new route just before the holiday season,” said Rick Piccolo, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport president and chief executive officer.

For more information on the new service, visit Allegiant.com.

