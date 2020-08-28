Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Boston from SRQ

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Allegiant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Allegiant announced Thursday a new nonstop route to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).

The new service will begin Nov. 19 and will operate twice a week.

“We are excited to see that Allegiant is adding nonstop service between Boston and the Sarasota-Bradenton area. With Allegiant’s ultra-low-cost fares and nonstop flights, travelers will now have a quick, convenient, and inexpensive way to travel between these high-demand destinations. We look forward to welcoming this new route just before the holiday season,” said Rick Piccolo, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport president and chief executive officer.

For more information on the new service, visit Allegiant.com.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss