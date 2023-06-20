TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Both Sarasota and Manatee counties remain under a mosquito-borne illness advisory after a second case of malaria was reported in the area, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Health.

The department said they were the first confirmed cases of malaria in the state of Florida since 2003.

Health officials issued an advisory in May after a patient “who spent extensive time outdoors” was diagnosed with malaria. That person was treated and has since recovered.

After the advisory was issued, the health department confirmed a second case of malaria, and said that person was being treated.

Both cases were identified as the P. vivax species of malaria, which is less fatal than other species.

According to the World Health Organization, malaria is a parasitic disease spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Symptoms can be mild or life-threatening, and include fever, headache, chills, fatigue, difficulty breathing and abnormal bleeding.

The health department said it’s working with local partners and county mosquito control to conduct aerial and ground spraying missions in those areas to mitigate the risk of further transmission.

In the meantime, the department recommends residents do the following to protect themselves from illness.

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pets’ water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Keep swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Cover skin with clothing or repellent.

Clothing: Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent: Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.