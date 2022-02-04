Air Force veteran wins $1 million from Florida scratch-off lottery ticket

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — An Air Force veteran from Sarasota landed the top prize of $1 million from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

that Ricky Lansford, 68, of Sarasota purchased his winning ticket from the Shell Gas Station, located at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.

“We couldn’t believe it!” Lansford told the Lottery. “My wife and I noticed a lot of people winning $1 million from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, so we decided to try our luck! Now we’re celebrating our own big win!”

Lansford chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The Florida Lottery said the game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.