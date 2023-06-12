SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Once you step foot inside the Sarasota Classic Car Museum, you’ll be taken back in time. Each walkway is lined with antique cars and pieces of history, including John and Mable Ringling’s cars from the early 1900s.

For generations, families have been visiting the museum along U.S. 41. The man who now runs the nonprofit museum remembers visiting the place himself when he was a small child.

Martin Godbey and his son, Blake, aim to keep history alive through the longtime museum. It celebrated its 70-year anniversary earlier this year, and the family hoped to see the tradition continue for another 70 years, but the entity that owns the property had other plans.

New College of Florida owns the property and leases the structure to the museum. On May 16, Godbey says he was surprised when he received a certified letter in the mail saying New College is terminating the lease and the property needed to be vacant by the end of June, about six weeks’ notice.

“You call that an impossibility. There’s 150 cars here, with exhibits and bits and pieces, and this, that, the other. The guys have counted 3,000 pieces to be moved,” said Godbey.

With so many cars of great value, Blake Godbey explains the moving process isn’t as simple as it may seem.

“Moving all the cars is a huge task. You have to hire trucks, flatbeds, and specialty companies to come and do this. There’s lots of logistical things that you have to go about to fix this problem here and that is not including renovating a new building and making it usable for the cars to actually sit in safely,” said Blake Godbey. “A lot of these things are very expensive, or one-offs, and you have to treat them like it, almost like a white glove treatment here with some of these things. It is very unrealistic to move everything in this time span and to do it properly,” he continued.

The Godbey’s hope New College will consider an extension, allowing them a realistic amount of time to vacate the building.

8 On Your Side sent a list of questions to the public college including when the decision was made, what they plan on using the property for, and if they will consider extending the deadline to vacate. We were sent the following statement in response.

“New College has terminated the month to month occupation of the New College property by the Car Museum due to the record growth of the incoming class.” – New College of Florida

Documents from a trustees meeting from earlier this month indicate they may use the property for office space and an athletic gym. The decision to vacate the property comes months after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed new trustees at the small liberal arts school, where the interim president is former Speak of the Florida House Richard Corcoran. Some critics of the changes have called it a ‘hostile conservative takeover’.

The museum says it has received an outpouring of support from the community as it scrambles to figure out what comes next. They said the museum will continue on, despite this unexpected hurdle.

“The support from the public in the short period of time has been very warm, very much appreciated, very generous,” said Godbey. “We are looking forward to a nice peaceful resolution to timing,” he continued.

In the meantime, Blake Godbey says the public can show their support through donations, admissions, and annual passes.

“We offer annual passes. As many of those we have, it will be continued on in a new location, so that is 100% guaranteed for the new location. Annual passes, admission, any donations, cars, financial donations, anything like that, definitely helps. We want everything to be preserved and I want to take as much of this original museum with us to a new location to show that we are preserving exactly what the Horns Brothers did in the 1950s,” he said.

For more information on the museum, you can visit their website here.