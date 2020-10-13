After 7 weeks in a coma, Sarasota COVID-19 survivor making strides in recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 900 coronavirus-positive patients have been admitted into Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Sheila Moore spent more time there than anyone else.

The 69-year-old spent three months in the hospital, including seven weeks on a ventilator in a coma.

Since returning home on Sept. 30, Moore is making strides in her recovery. She has therapy twice a week and sees nurses regularly. She considers herself incredibly lucky.

“I feel very, very fortunate and lucky for many reasons. I have fantastic doctors, fantastic rehab. During the first week of September, I couldn’t even get out of bed because I have been bedridden for over eight weeks. I couldn’t even stand up,” said Moore.

“With the help of amazing nurses and CNA’s and of course family and friends, I was able to go from thinking that I would never walk again to walking now since about two or three days without a walker and I really don’t even use the oxygen.”

Moore says she is about 80% back to normal, but she admits she has no idea what the future holds for her.

“There is the unknown. We don’t know the long-term effects of these things because it is a brand new disease. Every time I would ask a doctor what can I expect in the future, they said ‘we don’t know.’ You have to accept that you are living with a new fragility that you didn’t have before,” explained the 69-year-old COVID-19 survivor.

Vanessa Bartz flew across the country in late September to be there for her mom’s release from the hospital. It was a moment she wasn’t sure would ever happen.

Photo courtesy: Sarasota Memorial Hospital

“It still feels very surreal and I would say it was pretty traumatic. I went through the darkest time of my life when my mom was under and with all of that uncertainty. Never knowing if she was going to make it out alive and if she was, so many questions like, ‘is she going to be able to talk, is she going to be cognizant,’ there is so much fear,” Bartz said.

“It is really really hard for the families who are conscious and awake that whole entire time. It was a very long time. It is hard to stay hopeful after a certain time.”

Bartz and her daughter FaceTimed Moore every day while she was in a coma. They would talk and sing to her, read her books and play some of her favorite music. Moore feels it made a difference in her recovery

“Even if you are in a coma, that contact with your close ones is I think really essential,” said Moore.

“I would say for anyone who has somebody who is up there, in the ICU, make sure that people who love you are staying with you every day, talking to you every day and so forth. That definitely will help save your life. My daughter and granddaughter kept me fighting.”

Reflecting back to June when her symptoms first started, Moore admits she didn’t act fact enough. She says she was in denial.

“Maybe it wouldn’t have been that critical because I was really between life and death for a long time,” said Moore.

Photo courtesy: Sarasota Memorial Hospital

It wasn’t until a friend dropped off an oxygen meter in her mailbox that she realized the virus was attacking her lungs and she needed to get help.

“The oxy-meter saved my life,” said Moore.

Her oxygen levels were in the 80s.

“At that point, I called my doctor who said, ‘take an ambulance and go to the hospital.’ If I had gone to sleep without doing that that night, which I wasn’t that sick that I could have [been], I probably would not have woken up,” said Moore.

8 On Your Side asked Moore if she had any advice to share following her long fight with COVID-19.

“I would say don’t do what I did… which is of course not wearing a mask all the time. Just wear the mask, you never know,” she said.

