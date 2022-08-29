SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 911 call released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Monday detailed the minutes leading up to a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

Authorities said the incident began shortly after 9 a.m. after the sheriff’s office got a call about a man threatening a woman with a gun inside a home on Tarawa Drive. Deputies said the man and woman were believed to be in a relationship.

During the call, the woman told 911 dispatchers she had awoke to commossion in the house. When she walked out of the bedroom to investigate, 47-year-old Brian Underwood was holding a gun in his hand and threatened to shoot her if she tried to leave the home.

“He’s got a gun in his hand, I can’t get out,” the woman told dispatchers after she fled back into her bedroom. “He’s threatening to shoot me if I go out.”

Listen to the full, unedited 911 call in the player below. WARNING: The following audio file contains explicit language and may be upsetting to some listeners.

“He was sitting on the couch and got the gun straight at my face,” the woman added. “I literally just woke up. I woke up to this.”

Once authorities arrived, Underwood reportedly let four deputies inside the home to retrieve the woman who was still hiding in the bedroom while on the phone with 911.

When deputies came across Underwood, who had his hands up, he allegedly reached for a gun from his waistband, put a bullet in the chamber, and pointed it at the deputies.

Two of the deputies fired at Underwood, killing him.

Underwood had a previous arrest for domestic violence out of Citrus County and previous encounters with Sarasota County deputies for other domestic-related incidents.