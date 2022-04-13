LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Rotary Club of Longboat Key teamed up with the Children’s Guardian Fund to host a “Spring into Action” project to help up 85 foster children on Tuesday.

The rotary club and volunteers purchased $5,000 of groceries with the help of an anonymous donor, packaged them into perishable and nonperishable bags and provided them to families or Guardians ad Litem when they drove through the event.

“So we are extremely excited. We’re collaborating with the Children’s Guardian Fund to be able to bring families with foster children some joy for their weekend. This is Passover and Easter weekend coming up and we think one of the biggest insecurities that these kids are faced with this food insecurity,” said Youth Services Director Nancy Rozance with the Rotary Club of Longboat Key.

Rozance said they also provided other things to brighten up the holiday weekend for these children, including a pair of Crocs shoes, easy-to-make recipes that mostly do not require adult supervision and an Earth Day scavenger hunt.

Children also received information on recycling their old toys and clothes they’re not using, to be taken to Goodwill to receive a gift card to spend on new things for themselves at the store.

“Finally, they’re getting a bag of jellybeans and they’re getting an egg dye kit, because we want them to be able to make spring colored eggs. So I think at the end of the day, this is going to be a wonderful thing that we’re doing,” Rozance said.

She said on Longboat Key, they have the ability to look out for people who are less fortunate. Around 36 volunteers showed up to help with the project.

“Many people that were here this morning helping us assemble these groceries, they were just people that live here in the development that we live in. Or they’re friends of ours, but they don’t necessarily want to join a club right now, but they do want to do good,” she said. “I can’t tell you how grateful the people that volunteered for this project are that they can make a little difference in the lives, of this case, foster children, but let’s face it, there are very many other underserved groups in our community.”

As Rotarians, members believe in “service above self,” Rozance explained.

“We want to make the world a better place and this is one way we can do it. Right here, in our own community,” she said.