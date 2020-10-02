82-year-old facing eviction killed woman at Nokomis mobile home park

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 82-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Nokomis mobile home park was about to be evicted from his home, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park, 255 North Tamiami Trail around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots coming from inside an office.

Deputies found the victim dead with several gunshot wounds. The alleged shooter, David White, had been detained by witnesses nearby.

David White. (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives later learned White was in the process of being evicted by the park, but his connection to the victim is still being investigated, authorities said. Her name is being withheld due to Marsy’s law.

“There was eviction proceedings, some correspondence that had been sent to Mr. White, but exactly what his motivations were, we’re still looking into that at this time,” Lieutenant Jason Mruzcek said.

White is charged with a single count of murder, and is being held in the Sarasota County jail without bond.

