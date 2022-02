SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old was killed, and two other children were injured in a shooting Sunday, Sarasota police said.

Officers said the shooting happened on Palmadelia Avenue.

The victims included two 17-year-olds and an 8-year-old. One of the 17-year-olds died from their injuries while the other two were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a SPD release.

The Sarasota Police Department asked those with information on the shooting to call 941-263-6070.