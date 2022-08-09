SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight suspects were charged after a “significant long-term” investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, they announced Tuesday.

SCSO said they partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for the investigation that started in February after a number of drug sales and gun violence incidents in the 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

Over the next several months deputies said they were able to identify eight suspects in connection to “significant criminal activity” in the parking lot of the Purple Store near Dr. Martin Luther King Way and Colson Avenue.

The eight suspects were arrested and face a combined 34 felony charges from the investigation. They also had a combined 76 prior felony convictions and 47 misdemeanor convictions.

The eight suspects charged are Lamont Brookins, 33, Isaiah Bryant, 24, Robert Gambles Jr., 40, Christopher Phillips, 47, Yvens Philone, 34, Tiarra Stanford, 36, Gregory Swain, 29, and Franklin Willis, 30. Police said everyone has been arrested except Swain Jr. and Phillips, who are still wanted.

“We work diligently to address reoccurring criminal activity throughout specific areas of unincorporated Sarasota County,” Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said. “In this situation, drugs and guns were being sold across the street from an elementary school, public library, and afterschool care program. While these arrests are significant, our efforts will not stop here. We will continue to monitor this corridor and interrupt criminal activity to protect our citizens and, more importantly, our children.”

The charges include sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, armed trafficking in fentanyl, armed trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the location of Swain Jr. or Phillips is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Special Investigations section at 941-861-4900 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-8477.