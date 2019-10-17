8 Sarasota stores cited for selling vaping products to minors, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight stores in Sarasota County have been cited for selling vaping products to minors, authorities said.

Florida law prohibits selling vaping products to anyone under 18. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said undercover detectives visited 29 stores throughout the county and identified eight businesses that were violating the law.

The following locations were given a misdemeanor Notice to Appear citation:

DNA Vaping Lounge Sarasota, 5045 Fruitville Road, Unit 165, Sarasota Smoker Friendly/Tobacco Depot #723, 4461 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota Fantacy Vape and Smoke Shop, 2868 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota Ignite Vapors, 3251 17th Street, Unit 170, Sarasota Cheap Smokes, 1839 South Tamiami Trail, Venice Skybudz Smoke Shop Inc., 3135 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Gateway Vape, 6534 Gateway Avenue, Sarasota Ryo Tasteful Tobacco, 5761 Beneva Road, Sarasota

The other stores were found to be in compliance.

“Vape pens and e-cigarettes are becoming more popular these days than traditional cigarettes,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “That is why we are being proactive by trying to make sure instruments that support the use of addictive tobacco, THC and other products isn’t getting into the wrong hands. We will continue our education and enforcement efforts so long as there are children to protect and businesses to hold accountable.”

