SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) — Back in February, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office partnered up with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to get guns and drugs off the streets of North Sarasota. Sheriff Kurt Hoffman says a string of gun violence prompted the investigation, which has yielded charges for six individuals.

“The residents up on the north end have complained and asked us to address this issue for a period of time, so we have put long-term efforts into this and we will continue, after these eight arrests, to monitor that situation to make sure it doesn’t reoccur again,” said Sheriff Hoffman.

Lamont Brookins, Isaiah Bryant, Robert Gambles Jr., Christopher Phillips, Yvens Philone, Tiarra Stanford, Gregory Swain, and Franklin Willis face a total of 34 felony charges as a result of the months-long investigation.

So far, all but Phillips and Swain have been arrested. Warrants, however, have been issued for their arrests.

Sheriff Hoffman said much of the investigation focused on suspicious activity near a purple convenience store on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way which sits across the street from an elementary school, a park, and a public library.

The sheriff told 8 On Your Side the suspects in the investigation are familiar to law enforcement.

“There are over 240 arrests between these eight individuals,” Hoffman said. “These are not good folks who are not doing good things in our community. They’ve got over 100 convictions between the eight of them and it is very disturbing the criminal histories that these individuals have.”

The sheriff explained Tuesday that his office’s work isn’t done.

“In this situation, drugs and guns were being sold across the street from an elementary school, public library, and afterschool care program. While these arrests are significant, our efforts will not stop here,” Hoffman added. “We will continue to monitor this corridor and interrupt criminal activity to protect our citizens and, more importantly, our children.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects who remain at large is asked to contact SCSO’s Special Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by dialing 941-366-TIPS.