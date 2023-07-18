SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a seventh case of malaria in Sarasota County.

Health officials announced the new malaria case in its weekly Arbovirus Surveillance Report on Tuesday, as both Sarasota and Manatee counties remained under a Mosquito-Borne Illness Alert.

All reported cases of malaria have occurred in the North Sarasota area, health officials wrote in a report to county commissioners on Monday. Officials continued to focus their efforts on the DeSoto Acres and Kensington Park areas and have sent alerts to 21,000 nearby residents.

Health officials have distributed over 1,000 cans of mosquito repellant and have provided 45 bed nets to organizations serving the homeless, the report stated.

“Sarasota County Mosquito Control continues to conduct extensive specialized trapping operations specifically for the anopheles mosquito,” the report stated. “Approximately 130 of these have been sent to CDC for evaluation.”

All mosquitoes captured since June 5 have tested negative, according to county health officials.

Sarasota officials offered the following tips to help protect residents from mosquito bites:

Avoid being outside between dusk and sunrise.

Wear repellant and loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Drain any standing water on your property.

Remove aquatic vegetation from ponds, lakes, canals, ditches and anything that holds water for a long time and has overgrowth of vegetation.

For more information about mosquito management services, visit the Sarasota County website.