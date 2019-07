SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a man on a bicycle was struck by a car in Sarasota.

The crash happened Sunday night around 9:15 P.M. at South Tamiami Trail and SunnySide Court.

Sarasota police say the driver of a pickup truck was traveling southbound on South Tamiami Trail and struck the bicyclist.

According to police officials, the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not use a crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation.