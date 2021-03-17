70 years later, Sarasota veteran awarded Silver Star for Korean War heroism

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Corporal Salvatore Naimo served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1950s. On his 89th birthday, the veteran received one of the military’s highest honors for his heroic actions nearly 70 years ago.

It was September 1951 when Cpl. Naimo put his own life at risk. He carried two fellow Marines who were severely injured in a mortar attack to get aid.

“What I did in 1951, it is long gone in the past, but this will remind me of it forever,” said the veteran. “It was a day that I won’t forget. It is just something that I won’t probably talk about again,” Cpl. Naimo said.

The Chief of Staff for Marine Corps Forces, Central Command awarded Cpl. Naimo the Silver Star Wednesday.

“It means a lot to recognize one of our own. It doesn’t matter if it is today, 10 years ago, 20 years ago, or 70 years ago. We always want to make sure our Marines are recognized for the performance they did,” Colonel John Polidoro said.

The Silver Star is the fifth-highest award the Department of Defense can give out. It is given strictly for combat engagements.

“It is just a recognition for the valor and actions under fire. It is a very high-level award that is highly regarded across all services,” Col. Polidoro said.

Col. Polidoro says Cpl. Naimo’s heroic actions speak to his character and dedication to the Marines around him.

“Your normal reaction when under fire is fear; that is the reaction. It’s a very difficult and a very deliberate decision to act, especially to put yourself at risk to save or protect your fellow Marine,” said Col. Polidoro.

Cpl. Naimo was nominated for the honor several years ago.

“I never thought I would reach this day, but thank God I was able to reach it and here I am. I am proud of this,” Cpl. Naimo said