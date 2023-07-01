LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were rescued after their boat capsized during the Sarasota Grand Prix on Saturday.

According to a Twitter post from the U.S. Coast Guard, local law enforcement and good Samaritans helped pull seven people from the water after a catamaran overturned.

One person was hurt and was taken back to shore by the Longboat Key Fire Rescue.

There is no word yet on what caused the boat to overturn.

