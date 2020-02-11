7-foot alligator sneaks into Florida home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – If you live in Florida you may want to make sure you keep your garage door closed at all times after this story.
A homeowner in North Port found a 7-foot long alligator lurking his garage right near the driver’s side of their car!
North Port police the gator was found on Hobblebrush Drive and was taken into a nearby canal.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
