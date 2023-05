NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A 64-year-old man is behind bars after a family said they witnessed him express lewd behavior at a park in Sarasota County.

According to the North Port Police Department, Ronald D. Peacock, 64, was arrested for lewd behavior at Dallas White Park.

Police said surveillance video at the park confirmed what the family saw. Peacock is facing multiple charges and is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail.