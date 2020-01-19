6-year-old sets up lemonade stand to help Meals on Wheels in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – Small donations are making a big difference in Sarasota. Six-year-old Ella Taylor turned lemonade into love for others.

Taylor hosted a lemonade-stand Sunday morning, donating all proceeds to Meals on Wheels.

The non-profit organization in Sarasota delivers around 500 meals each day and heavily relies on volunteers and donations to make a difference.

Taylor told SNN she just wanted to find a way to help the hungry.

“I wanted to be nice and work for other people, we’re just making them feel better,” she said.

Taylor said she hopes to inspire more people in the Sarasota area to help those less fortunate.

