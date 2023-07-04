NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old was flown to a hospital Tuesday after being bitten by a dog, according to the North Port Police Department.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Badger Lane, police said.

The child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a “trauma alert” patient, according to police.

Both the child and the dog live at the home where the incident happened, police said.

Sarasota County Animal Services assisted in the case.

No other details were immediately available.