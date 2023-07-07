SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A total of six malaria cases have been reported in Sarasota County in May and June, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Arbovirus Surveillance report for the week of June 25 to July 1 shows there have been five malaria cases reported in humans in June and one in May, and two of those cases are considered active.

Sarasota and Manatee counties are both under a Mosquito-borne Illness Alert, while Polk County is under a Mosquito-borne Illness Advisory, according to the Florida Department of Health.

All six cases have been locally acquired, according to the Florida Department of Health. Four of those cases were previously reported.

Malaria is spread through mosquitos, according to experts. Symptoms can show up between seven and 30 days after a bite, in most cases.

The most-common symptoms include fever, chills, sweats, body aches, nausea and vomiting, according to the Florida Department of Health. In some cases, it can cause “severe and life-threatening disease.”

To prevent bites, people should stay indoors during peak biting times between dusk and dawn, as well as staying in screened-in or air-conditioned areas, according to the Florida Department of Health. When outdoors, use insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and hats.

Anyone with symptoms who could’ve been in an area with malaria should see a doctor immediately, experts said.