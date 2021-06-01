500-acre brush fire in Sarasota 95% contained

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A brush fire that burned through hundreds of acres in Sarasota County is almost fully contained, according to fire officials.

The Sarasota County Fire Department was called to the fire on Mabry Carlton Parkway Monday afternoon. Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire Monday evening but stayed overnight to monitor and make sure it didn’t grow.

By Tuesday morning, the 500-acre fire was 95% contained, according to Sarasota firefighters. Crews are still at the scene to make sure the fire doesn’t advance and smoke is expected in the area of the fire throughout the day.

Crews say there was no reported damage to any structures.

The county fire department, along with crews from Venice Fire Rescue, Nokomis Fire Department, Myakka State Park and the Florida Forest Service were able to stop the fire by conducting a burnout and using previously-burned areas, firefighters say.

Firefighters noted there was also a 34-acre fire in Big Slough Preserve that was nearly 95% contained as of Tuesday morning.