TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five Tampa Bay area restaurants have made OpenTable’s “Top 100 Restaurants 2022” list.

According to OpenTable, to create the list, they analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants all across the country submitted by verified OpenTable diners.

The following restaurants made the list:

Connors Steak & Seafood – Sarasota

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Tampa

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key

Ocean Prime – Tampa

Ulele – Tampa

All restaurants had a 4.5-star average rating, given by OpenTable diners.

You can check out the full list of restaurants around the country that made OpenTable’s “Top 100 Restaurants 2022” list on their website.