SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.

The Sarasota Police Department said officers were called to a home on Tangier Way on the night of Aug. 4.

According to the department, the victims had returned home from dinner only to find that their large glass door had been broken into and that their closet safe had been pried open.

Among the stolen items were passports, vehicle titles, and more than $200,000 in designer handbags and jewelry, police said.

Police said surveillance video showed three men entering the home with gloves and masks. One of the suspect was seen talking on a radio to an unknown person — likely a lookout for the victims, according to detectives.

Detectives were able to track the suspects’ van with the video, locating it at the restaurant where the victims were having dinner at the time. An SUV was also seen pulling into a parking lot near the restaurant, but police said no one left the vehicle, and it did not leave the area while the victims were at the location.

“It’s believed the suspects in the SUV were in communication with the suspects in the van,” a release said. “Sarasota Police detectives located the SUV that was the ‘lookout car’ as a rental out of Ft. Lauderdale. Detectives found the van and the ‘lookout car’ at a hotel in Orange County.”

Days later on Aug. 8, authorities got a search warrant for the vehicles and a hotel room in in Orlando There, Orange county deputies arrested five suspects, all of whom chose to remain silent.

The suspects were identified as Andres Felipe Suarez Lopez, 28; Jefferson Javier Nunez Suarez, 32; Oscar Daniel Londono Rubiano, 35; Juan Camilo Cuartas Castellanos, 32; and Juan Quinones, 50.

Authorities said they found the following items in their search:

Clothing worn by the suspects during the crime,

Large amounts of cash totaling $122,212

Louis Vuitton handbags,

Jewelry including watches, necklaces, earrings, rings,

Multiple cell phones,

Multiple forms of identification from different states and countries.

High-end liquor bottles,

GPS electronic trackers,

Saw with several blades,

Screwdrivers and crowbars,

Three walkie-talkies and two speakers

Radio frequency jammer

Several pairs of black/gray gloves

All suspects face charges for grand theft of over $100,000, residential burglary with property damage, and possession of burglary tools.