5 men arrested in undercover prostitution sting on North Tamiami Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) - A Sarasota man was arrested and charged with the death of his girlfriend and the unborn child she had been carrying for 9 months after she overdosed on fentanyl he gave her, police said Wednesday.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a home on Osprey Avenue Monday night. They couldn't revive a 23-year-old woman who had overdosed on fentanyl.