5 men arrested in undercover prostitution sting on North Tamiami Trail

UPDATE: The case against William Champion was dropped and expunged in September 2019.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department Street Crimes United arrested five men during an undercover prostitution operation on Thursday.
The undercover operation was conducted on North Tamiami Trail.
Jay Collins, 32, Roland Snead, 61, Nicholas Supple, 25, James Orze, 66, and William Champion, 50, were all charged with solicitation of prostitution.
