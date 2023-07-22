SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a string of auto burglaries and stolen vehicles that have occurred since Tuesday, July 11.

In total, there have been 16 incidents, 11 have been auto burglaries and attempted thefts, and five have been stolen vehicles.

Most of the cars suffered damage including broken windows, steering columns and ignitions. The vehicle makers involved are Kia, Hyundai and Chevrolet.

Officers said it is unclear if these incidents are related.

According to police, a resident in the area was confronted by possible suspects and suffered minor injuries.

The possible suspects are described as juveniles. One juvenile has been arrested in Sarasota in one of the incidents. Three other juveniles were arrested in Manatee County in connection to a stolen vehicle in the Sarasota area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations division at 941-263-6070. To leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, call 941-366-8477 or report it online.