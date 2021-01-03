3 people hospitalized after boat hits channel marker, seawall in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people have been hospitalized following a single-boat crash in Sarasota.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say the agency received a call from the Sarasota Police Department around 4 p.m. Saturday about a single vessel boating accident with injuries near Flamingo Avenue.

The FWC, Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and Sarasota County Fire/EMS all responded to the scene.

Officials say a 22-foot vessel with six people aboard was on plane when it hit a channel marker and a seawall. Three of the people received injuries, varying in severity, and were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The FWC is investigating the crash and will provide additional information as it becomes available.