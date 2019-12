SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person is dead in a multi-motorcycle crash in Sarasota County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-75 near the Fruitville Road exit.

Southbound lanes have been closed off near the accident as crews continue to investigate.

Traffic is being diverted to exit 213 at University Parkway.